Donald “Don” Wilson, 88, of Athens passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at his residence. Don was a native of Middlesboro, Ky., and a longtime resident of McMinn County. He was a son of the late Richard Harry and Rinda Hoskins Wilson. He was also preceded by son, Robert Wilson; granddaughter, Danielle Mazza; sisters, Opal Lee Earls and Mary Wilson; and brothers, Grant and Leo Wilson. Don was a farmer and retired from Athens Stove Works. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. Don is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Charlotte Miller Wilson of Athens; daughters, Karen Gertrude Harris and husband, Don, of Athens, Sheila Hudson of Chatsworth, Ga., and Teresa Peels and husband, Roger, of Coker Creek; son, William Scott Wilson and wife, Judy Elaine, of Englewood; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Hazel Wagner of Wapakoneta, Ohio, and Shelia Myone Wilson Bailey of Tazewell; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Adamson of Athens; along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Clifford Waters officiating. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at McMinn Memory Gardens with military honors. Pallbearers will be Adam Harris, Michael Harris, Branden Wilson, Josh Hudson, Jacob Peels and SPC Timothy Wilcox. If you are unable to attend the visitation or services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Donald “Don” Wilson.
