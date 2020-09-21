Dudley A. McDonald entered the gates of Heaven on Sept. 15, 2020. Dudley was a loving, yet humorous husband, father, and papaw for many years. He was well loved by all those he touched throughout his 82 years that the world was blessed to know him. Dudley was born May 31, 1938 to Leuty McDonald and Dorothy Lauderdale Ledford. He married the love of his life, Edith Estelle McDonald, on Dec. 15, 1954. Together they had two children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, with another one due in November. He retired as a machinist after 26 years with the Southwire Company and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family and especially loved sharing his love for fishing and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and two brothers. His legacy lies in his children, Geeldah (Jill) Dewberry of Roopville, Ga., and Shane McDonald of Carrollton, Ga.; grandchildren, Brittany (John) Brown, Calli (Lee) Moore, Morgan (Nicholas) Weaver, Averi McDonald, and Zeke McDonald; and great-grandchildren, Stella, Lola, Asa, and soon-to-be Luna Claire. Graveside services were conducted on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jerry Plaster and the Rev. Brady West officiating. Donnie Muse rendered the music. Interment followed in Carroll Memory Gardens. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel of Carrollton, Ga. was in charge of arrangements.
