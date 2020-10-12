Stevie “Possum” Benton, 56, of Decatur passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his home. He was born on Feb. 20, 1964 in San Diego, Calif. Stevie was a well-known mechanic at West Madison/Bob’s Used Cars and one of the best cooks around. He always enjoyed an ice cold beer. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Benton Jr.; and grandparents, Roy Sr. and Frances Benton and Floyd and Sarah Walden. Stevie leaves behind to cherish his memory two children, Ryan and Courtney Maddux of Evansville, and Breanna Benton and her fiancé, Keegan Sullivan, of Decatur, Ala.; mother, Marcella Benton; one brother, Randy Benton and his wife, Barbara; two sisters, Lorinda Madden and her husband, Mike, and Amanda Benton; nine nieces and nephews, Beth, Nick, Autumn, Tia, Nash, Ashley, Jack, Michaela and Kinsley; several great-nieces and great-nephews; numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, Oct. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations in his memory be made to assist them with the funeral expenses. Share a memory of Stevie and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.