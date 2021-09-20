Carl Benny Goode, 90, of Athens went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Carl was born Feb. 5, 1931. Benny will be missed by his son, Greg (Karen) Goode; daughter-in-law, Susan Goode; son, Gary (Jan) Goode; grandchildren, Alisha Potter, Andy (Erin) Goode, Sonya (Bryan) Davis, and Joshua Compton; great-grandchildren, Wesley, Leyanna, Jack, Quinn, Bailee, Brody and Bennett; special friend, Lisa Hafley; and his Athens family. Benny never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. He was in sales and drove a truck before retiring from Agri-Feed. A graveside service will be held for Benny on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, located at 5315 Kingston Pike in Knoxville. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com for the Goode family. Berry Highland Memorial of Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.