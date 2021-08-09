On July 30, 2021, Evelyn Moore “Footy” Lambert, 86, went home to be with Jesus, her Lord. She was the daughter of Thomas and Marianna Moore of Camden, Ala. She and her surviving husband, Bob Lambert III, moved to the Athens/Englewood area in 1972 to expand their farm-related business. Footy graduated from college with a major in sociology and a minor in psychology. She married her husband in 1955, then spent nearly 66 wonderful years with him. Parkinson’s slowly disabled her until her death in her own home from natural causes. Though Footy worked briefly as a postmaster, a medical transcriptionist and a medical receptionist, her focus was on rearing a godly family and on mentoring young women. Her years as a Sunday school teacher had an eternal effect on some. Her magnetic personality brought others, total strangers in public places, to approach her and request advice. And her “default” personality was sweetness, gentleness and caring. She was profoundly simply, yet simply profound! Footy left a husband, five children, 10 grandchildren with their mates, and 21 great-grandchildren to carry on her wonderful legacy. A memorial service for Footy is planned at First Baptist Church in Athens on Saturday morning, Aug. 14, with visitation beginning at 9:45 a.m. in the atrium at the rear of the building, then the official service at 11 a.m. in the main auditorium, both being accessible from the rear entry nearest the parking area. In lieu of flowers, support for Women At The Well, 881 County Road 655, Athens, TN 37303, would be most honoring to Footy’s memory.
