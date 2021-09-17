Robert Lee “Bob”
Overstreet Jr., 74, of Decatur passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his residence. A native of Athens and a resident of Decatur for the past 10 years, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Sr. and Sarah Coleman Overstreet. He was a veteran of Vietnam, having served in the U.S. Air Force, and after 37 years, retired from Olin Corporation. He played softball, coached Little League Football, and was an avid golfer. He was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Overstreet. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Kimberly Graves Overstreet of Decatur; two daughters, Kellie Overstreet Wallace of Athens, and Amanda Overstreet and Daniel Click of Loudon; one son and daughter-in-law, Nic and Themelina Owens of Ooltewah; 10 grandchildren, Brodie Wallace, Codie Wallace, Katie Grayce Wallace, Amelia Arden, Evan Arden, Claire Arden, Collin Click, Scarlett Click, Lorelai Click, and Stella Owens; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Cecil Black of Niota; aunt, Juanita Powers of Niota; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Stephens officiating. The interment will follow in Pond Hill Cemetery after the service. The pallbearers will be Nicholas Owens, Brodie Wallace, Codie Wallace. Jason Owens, Joshua Owens and Evan Arden. Honorary pallbearers will be Ross Wilson, Stan Hyde, Tommy Jewell, Heath Holoppa, and Swante Holoppa, with honorary posthumous, David Everett and Ducey Snider. The family will receive friends from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday before the service at the funeral home. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Robert-Overstreet Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
