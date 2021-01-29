Alice Thompson, 92, of Cleveland passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at a local hospital. She had lived in the Cleveland area for the past 20 years, and was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She worked as a nurse for 46 years at Starr Memorial Hospital, and during that time, helped many people. She was preceded in death by loving husband, Charles Howard Thompson; parents, Alice and George Johnstone; grandson, Aaron Green; and brothers, Parland Johnstone and Jack Johnstone. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Green; grandson, Blake Green; great-grandson, Holden Green; and many loving friends. No services are planned at this time. Send a message of condolence and view the Thompson family guest book at www.ralphbuckner.com Ralph Buckner Funeral Home of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
