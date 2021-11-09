Kevin Matthew Robinson, 43, a lifelong resident of Athens, passed away on Oct. 24, 2021, while visiting Los Angeles, Calif. Kevin enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his friends and family. He was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jamie Lynn Robinson; grandparents, Dorothy Patterson Lamb and Jesse and Sue Robinson; aunts and uncles, Tommy Lamb, Jimmy Lamb, Edward Robinson, Jeff Robinson, and Margaret Flatt; along with his great-aunt and uncle, Hal and Callie Lamb. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Landen Robinson; daughter, Hailey Robinson-Austin and her husband, Nick; his parents, David and Ada Robinson of Athens; brother, David Robinson Jr.; nephew, Kameron Robinson of Knoxville; along with his special aunt, Patsy Gennoe of Cleveland. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. service time. The interment and committal service will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. You are welcome to extend condolences or make memorial contributions on Kevin’s tribute wall at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.