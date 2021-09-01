John Dennis “Johnny” King, 50, of Athens passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. Johnny lived joyously and completely in his love for his girls and fast-pitch softball. For over 19 years, Johnny dedicated his entire heart to his daughters, Alyssa and Callie King, along with every other girl he came into contact with that had a love for the game of softball. Johnny loved the game, but even more, he loved the lives of the girls he was able to impact. This community was touched in so many ways by his influential coaching. He would encourage every girl that picked up a bat or glove to be the absolute best versions of themselves on and off the field. He loved to fish and worked for Denso Manufacturing. He was preceded in death by his father, Carlos John King; and grandparents, Joe and Ruby King and Hoyle and Sue Kyle. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, high school sweetheart, Cristy King; daughter and son-in-law, Alyssa King Hicks and Tripp Hicks; daughter, Callie Brook King; Pebbles, his lifelong companion of 15 years who never left his side and passed away the Sunday after his death; mother, Peggy Ann King; sister, Sheri Stewart; brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Tamara King; multiple nieces and nephews; father and mother-in-law, Johnny and Sue Caughran; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Tammy and David Cockrum; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lori and Nick Penley; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cayci and Drew Hawn; multiple nieces and nephews; and special friend, Lynda Rogers and the late Loring Rogers. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Garry King officiating. The graveside will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at McMinn Memory Gardens. The pallbearers will be Danny Crass, Marc Swafford, David Spradling, Scott Franks, Chris Wade, Danny Pilkey, Justin Stewart, Jared King, and Joshua Stewart. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday before the service. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/John-King Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to kindly request friends and family wear masks.
