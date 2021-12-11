Edward Howard Millard Jr. passed away at age 88 on Dec. 3, 2021, in Aurora, Colo. Eddie was born in Athens on April 3, 1933, to the late Edward H. Millard Sr. and Anna Ree Wattenbarger Millard. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and spent most of his career working for Savannah Foods and Industries. He lived in Aurora, Colo., to be closer to family. He was preceded in death by his sister, Annette Henry; and his wife, Jean Millard. Eddie is survived by his daughters, Cathey (Lew) Hansen and Ellen Martin: stepchildren, Calvin (Crystal) Haupt and Regina (Jim) Kourafus; niece, Angela Henry; granddaughter, Caroline Martin; six step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. The family will have a private graveside service. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Edward Howard Millard Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.