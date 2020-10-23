Eugene Thomas Long, 97, departed this world on Oct. 19, 2020, due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vinnie Bryan Long, and father, the Rev. Thomas Floyd Long; brother, Thomas Floyd Long Jr. of Clinton; and sisters Ruth Long and Vivian Long, both laid to rest as babies. Eugene is survived by his loving wife, Mary Helen Jones Long, blessed to be married for 79 years on March 20, 2020. He leaves behind two daughters, Carol Barker and Candace (Bob) Wilson, both of Athens. He is also survived by grandchildren, Shannon (Tom) Lambert, Wesley (Chris) Smith, Tim Melton (Emily), all from the Athens area, and Wendi (Drew) Welch from Franklin, Ohio. He was also blessed with many great- and great-great-grandchildren who lovingly called him “Grandy,” Blake (Kelly) Lambert, Trent (Samantha and River) Lambert, Kylie (Grant) Brown, Austin (Savana Casteel) Smith, Cameron Smith, Allie Smith, Carly (Jeremy) Thompson, Christine Zaragoza Miraflor (Mikey Leamon and Noah), Clancy Melton, Heath (Tara, Savanna, Olivia and Grayson) Melton, Wil Welch and Owen Welch from Franklin, Ohio. Eugene also leaves behind his very special nieces and nephew, Pamela Long Vasquez, Joan Long Phillips (the Rev. Wayne Phillips), Sue Long Harness and Randy (Diane) Long. Eugene loved people and worked in the funeral business for many years in Etowah, Athens and Chattanooga. Prior to retiring, he was manager and funeral director at Spry Funeral Home in Athens, Ala., where he grew this location into the successful business it is today. He also worked at Post and Co. in Knoxville. After retirement, he worked at Heritage Pontiac/Cadillac in Athens for several years. He was also a 32nd degree Mason. He loved working in his yard with his plants and mowing, but most of all, he loved his family and all the children that surrounded him at family meals and celebrations. We will miss him very much. There will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held at Eugene’s request. The family will have a celebration of life memorial at a later date. A very special thank you to the nurses and staff at Etowah Health Care and Dr. Craig Riley for his compassionate and excellent care during this time. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
