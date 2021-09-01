Brenda Lee Odum, 65, of Athens passed away on Saturday morning, Aug. 28, 2021, at an Etowah hospital. She was a lifelong resident of McMinn County. Brenda was born on Oct. 7, 1955, a daughter of the late James Odum II and Grace Upchurch Odum. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one sister, Iva Smith; four brothers, James Odum III, Timbo Odum, Mitchell Odum and Kenneth Odum; and one niece, Grace Isabella Guerrero. Brenda leaves behind to cherish her memory one son, Chadwick Everette Odum; six sisters, Bernice Kuykendall, Rachel Odum, Pamela Whittaker, Michelle Fraire, Tina Cruz and Crystal Guerrero; two brothers, Thomas Odum and Phillip Odum; two nieces whom she thought of as her grandchildren, Milagro and Gabriela Fraire; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 3, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street. A service celebrating her life will follow visitation time at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jerry Stephens officiating. The interment and committal service will follow in Sullins Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of Brenda and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
