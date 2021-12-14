Emma Louise Frye Hughes died on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at age 95. She was preceded in death by her parents, William A. and Anna Mae Kelley Frye; her husband, Charles A. Hughes, to whom she would have been married 75 years; her brother, John Clark Frye; and her sister, Dortha Frye Barr. Louise was born in Athens on Nov. 7, 1926. She graduated at the top of her class from McMinn County High School and attended business college in Knoxville. She returned to Athens, where she worked at First Farmers Bank and became the first elected female Bank Officer and Bank Vice-President in the Athens area. Louise was a lifelong member of North Athens Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school, was an active member of the church’s music program, and held numerous offices in church leadership. She deeply loved her family and was known as a wonderful cook who enjoyed preparing favorite meals at holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions until she was well into her nineties. She is survived by a daughter, Phyllis and her husband, Steve Byrum, of Signal Mountain, and a son, Alan and his wife, Claire, from Knoxville. She took great delight in her grandchildren, Philip Byrum and his wife, Katie, Elizabeth Hughes Sigman and her husband, Mark, Aaron Hughes and his wife, Ashley, and Meredith Brown and her husband, Sullivan, who all adored their “Mimi,” as did her seven great-grandchildren, May, Charlie, Olivia, Tate, Braden, Adley, and Bradford. The family would like to express thanks to the staff of Morning Pointe Assisted Living and to Robin Muller, her special caregiver for several years. A private graveside service for the family will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Athens, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, her parents, and other family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association or a charity of your choice. Visit www.laycock-hobbs/obituaries/Louise-Hughes to share condolences with the family or any personal tributes to Louise. Arrangements are by Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens.
