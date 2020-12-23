Larry Allen Moses, 68, of Athens passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home. Larry was the son of the late Rev. Lloyd and Gussie Moses. Larry was retired from Mayfield’s. He was a loving father and papaw. Larry leaves behind to cherish his memory his favorite daughter, Brandy Land and husband, Bear; his son, Travis Moses and wife, Sheena; eight grandchildren, Ruby Land, Jade Land, Sawyer Land, Kaitlyn Moses, Trip Moses, Jacob Jack, Kaylee Jack, and McKayla Jack; three siblings, Roy and Ernest Moses and Anna Ruth Hill; extended family and special friends; and his dog, Tiger. A private service for immediate family will be held as soon as safely possible. Share a memory of Larry and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
