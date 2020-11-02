J.W. “Jake” Norwood, 91, of Riceville, and formerly of Niota and the Mt. Harmony community, passed away early Friday morning, Oct. 30, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Neva Webb Norwood; his parents, Nep N. and Audie Boyd Norwood; six brothers, Hoyt, Earnest, Clifford, Lloyd, D.M., and Wesley Norwood; and four sisters, Essie Raper, Effie Bean, Ruth Presswood, and Barbara Grant. Mr. Norwood was a Korean War veteran serving 1951-1952 in the 621st Engineer Aviation Company in the U.S. Army. He completed demolition school and weapons training, earning the marksman pin. He is survived by his daughter, Carol (Robert) Sherwood of Riceville; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Thom Sherwood officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be in the Webb Family Cemetery in Madisonville. If you are unable to attend this service or visitation, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of J.W. “Jake” Norwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.