Bonnie N. Roberts Raby, 77, of Ten Mile, passed away Thursday Oct. 8, 2020, at Sweetwater Hospital in Sweetwater. She was a native and lifelong resident of Meigs County. She was the daughter of the late James D. and Liddie Elzora Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 plus years, Joe O. Raby; son, Joey Randall Raby; brothers, Junior Roberts and Creed Roberts; and sisters, Ann Roberts and Elizabeth Roberts. Her survivors include son, David Raby and wife Debbie of Ten Mile; adopted daughter, Kathy Johnson and her family; sister, Susan Lewis of Ten Mile; brother, Ed “B-Man” Roberts of Ten Mile; granddaughter, Stephanie Raby; great granddaughter, Ashlyn Grace Holloway; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at Roberts Cemetery in Ten Mile with Pastor Lawrence Waller and Pastor Arthur York officiating. There will be no formal visitation. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Bonnie N. Roberts Raby.
