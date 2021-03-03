Ray Simmons, 93, of Englewood, and formerly of Sweetwater, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. He was a member of Wildwood Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years. Ray was formerly McMinn County vice chairman of the Democratic Party and co-election commissioner. He served on the election board for 12 years. He was union president of Beaunit Fibers Company. He was the first paid employee in the plant and the last to turn out the lights. He was a World War II veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Blanche Louette Phillips Simmons; second wife, Joan Pryor Simmons; sons, Jackie Simmons and William “Bill” Ray Simmons; and daughter, Barbara Ann Reed. Survivors include daughters and sons-in law, Betty Jean Simmons of Texas, Debra Gail and husband, Gary Larison, of Alabama, and Tammy Yvonne and husband, Darryl Williams, of Athens; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. The family received friends at Kyker Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to noon. Funeral services followed at noon at the funeral home with the Rev. Bill Vest officiating. Interment followed in Sweetwater Memorial Park. Full military honors were provided by Sweetwater VFW Gold Star Post 5156. Kyker Funeral Home of Sweetwater was in charge of arrangements.
