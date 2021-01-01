Dorothy “Dotty” Garrison Morrow, 94, of Cleveland passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Bradley Health and Rehab in Cleveland. Dorothy was a native of Athens and a resident of Bradley County and was a daughter of the late Ernest and Regent Ivester Garrison. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Morrow. Dorothy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Athens. She was fun loving, full of life and never met a stranger. She brought happiness to everyone she met and touched so many people with her kindness. She is survived by daughter, Pixie Moss and husband, Darrell, of Cleveland; and grandson, Joseph Houser. There will be no formal visitation or services at this time. Sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Dorothy “Dotty” Garrison Morrow.
