Donna Harper Rice, 68, of Athens passed away Saturday morning, May 1, 2021, at her home. She was born and raised in Mineral Bluff, Ga., and was a daughter of the late Roy and Ruth Bailey Harper. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Hannah Mychal Rice. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Donna was a graduate of the Cleveland State Community College nursing program, earning her RN degree. She was a charge nurse at Athens Regional Medical Center and later served in Labor and Delivery at Woods Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She is survived by her husband, Michael E. Rice of Athens; a granddaughter, Lyleigh Grace Radford of Cleveland; and a sister, Rhonda Harper of Elijay, Ga. Due to COVID-19, there will be no formal visitation or service. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Donna Harper Rice.
