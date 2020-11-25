Roy Samuel Ayers of Ten Mile departed this life Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 83. He was a dedicated deacon of Concord Missionary Baptist Church. He was born Sept. 5 in Monroe County to the late Dewey Baker Ayers and Lesty Marie Raby-Ayers. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of over 55 years, Edna Pearl Letterman-Ayers; adored sister, Reba Marie Ayers-Stephens; and special cousin, Allene Miller-Dunsmore. Survivors include brother and sister-in-law, Dewey William Ayers and wife, Betty, of Sweetwater, and sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy Letterman-Lawhon and Jesse “Bear” Lawhon of Loudon; sons, David Brian Ayers and Scott Corey Ayers of Ten Mile; daughter and son-in-law, Stacy Marcella Ayers-Tallent and Richard Tallent Jr., also of Ten Mile. Grandchildren include Dylan A. Tallent, Brandon L. Tallent, Elizabeth A. Ayers, Jackson E. Ayers, Bridget Catlett-Hakes (Robert), Eli A. Dunn (Brietta), and Robert E.L. Ayers. Those he took to his heart as children, Darin Hendricks (Annette), Ricky and Kaye Crabtree, and as grandchildren, Gidget Redmond-Bradley, Yancey Redmond-Lynch, Kayla Hendricks-Penwell, and Natalie Hendricks. Many nieces and nephews and other loved ones also survive. He retired from Bowater Southern Paper Company in 2000 after 32 years of service and loved his farm, church, and the community in which he lived for over 52 years. Pallbearers include Eli Dunn, Brandon Tallent, Dan Bratcher, Chris Linder, Lee Pillion, Steve Stephens, Darin Hendricks, and Ricky Crabtree. Honorary pallbearers will be Junior Davis, Jeffrey Lawhon, Jimmy Wilson, and Claude Bradford. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kyker Funeral Home with the funeral to follow officiated by the Rev. Neil Pillion and the Rev. Jimmy Jackson. Procession will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with interment at 2 p.m. at Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Sweetwater. Kyker Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.