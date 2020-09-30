Jerry M. Wallace, 81, of Niota passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29. 2020, at his residence. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, he was the son of the late Reed David and Anna Ruth Webb Wallace. He worked for Fox Photo for 27 years, served in the U.S. Air Force and loved the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Annette Henshaw, and son, Timothy “Frog” Wallace; brother, R.D. Wallace; sister, Cleta Buckner; sisters-in-law, Faye Wallace and Shirley Wallace; and brother-in-law, Joe Crabtree. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Sharon Kay Morton Wallace of Niota; two sons and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey Lynn Wallace of Niota, and Jerry Randall and Margie Wallace of Athens; one daughter-in-law, Eva Wallace of Niota; siblings, LaVonne Crabtree, George Arnold Wallace, and Wiley Wallace; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; stepson and daughter-in-law, Duane and Pam Martindale of Sallisaw, Okla.; brothers-in-law and spouses, Don and Diane Morton of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Gerry and Sharon Morton of Tahlequah, Okla.; and special nephew, Scott Wallace and wife, April. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at McMinn Memory Gardens. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Jerry-Wallace Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
