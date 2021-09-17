Tina Nadine Pueirtt
Swafford, 52, of Niota passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County and a daughter of the late David Earl and Betty Lou Osborne Pueirtt. She was owner and operator of Nadine’s Cleaning Service. She was an avid fisherwoman. Survivors include her husband and high school sweetheart of 31 years, Steve Swafford of Niota; son, Steven Swafford of Niota; five sisters, Becky and Eddie Constant of Delano, Tina and Jeff Land of Decatur, Christy and Randy Lankford of Decatur, Melissa Allison of Decatur, and Renee and Daniel Eaton of Athens; brother, David and April Pueirtt of Vonore; mother-in-law, Bobbie Swafford of Etowah; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Jerry Stephens officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in Clearwater Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Spencer Hall, Justin Branham, Walt Hatfield, Mark Welch, Mark Harper, and Dustin Pueirtt. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Tina-Swafford Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
