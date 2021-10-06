Carolyn Ann Harris, 77, of Athens went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. She was a devoted member, longtime pianist, and church treasurer of New Zion Baptist Church. Carolyn had the gift and patience for canning. She especially loved to camp in her spare time. Her joys in life centered around her family and the love she had for each of them. She will be missed by all her family and friends. She was a daughter of the late Millard and Madge Clark. She was preceded in death by her parents listed above; one daughter, Margaret Ann Wilcox; in-laws, J.B. and Anna Lou Harris; and one brother, Paul Clark. Survivors include her loving husband, Byron “Buddy” Harris; one son, Ray Harris (Chad Scruggs); grandson, Andrew Wilcox (Jessica); special grandson, Ethan Hazelwood; one sister, Peggy McKenzie; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Oct. 7, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Thomas Hazelwood officiating. Interment will follow in Green Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday prior to the service. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
