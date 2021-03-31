Bryan Christopher Teasley, 54, of Riceville passed away on Saturday night, March 27, 2021. He was born in Cleveland on Dec. 6, 1966, and has been of resident of Bradley and McMinn counties his entire life. Bryan was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carl and Maybelle Teasley; maternal grandparents, J.L. and Mildred McGuire; niece, Jennifer Teasley; and one great-niece, Annalia Fowler. Bryan leaves behind to cherish his memory one daughter, Wyndi Odom; one son, Bryan Teasley of Cleveland; parents, Lat and Gail Teasley; one sister, Lori Back; one brother, Stacey Teasley; two grandchildren, Kaetlyn Carnley and Mathew Odom; one niece, Abby Dunlap (Jordan) of Knoxville; one great-niece, Aubree Fowler, also of Knoxville; numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, March 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A service celebrating his life will follow the visitation time on Wednesday at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Titus Snyder officiating. The family will hold a private interment in the Cookson Creek Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of Bryan and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
