Sylvia Jean Jackson Ingram, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, peacefully at her home. A native of Athens and the Tranquility community, she was a lifelong resident of McMinn County, where she enjoyed working in her flowers, loving her grandchildren, and spending as much time as possible with the family she truly loved. She was the daughter of the late Ira “Biggen” Jackson and Margie Elkins Jackson. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Samantha Ann Ingram; one daughter, Shelia Ingram Price; one brother, Glen Jackson; one sister, Sara Robinson; and one sister-in-law, Doris Rose Jackson. Sylvia leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 63 years, Clyde Ingram of Athens; her daughter, Tabitha and Chris Seagle of Hickory, N.C.; her son, Randy and Kathy Ingram of Athens; her grandchildren who were the light of her world. JR Moss of Omaha, Neb., Cheyenne Lail of Hickory, N.C., Taylor Layman of Athens, and Randal Bryan Ingram Stout and Amelia Ingram Sawyer of North Carolina; one great-granddaughter who she enjoyed facetiming, Aurelia Moss of Omaha, Neb.; and two additional grandchildren to love, Drew Layman and Megan Layman of Athens. She was also survived by a big loving family, one brother, the Rev. James and Linda Jackson of Athens; one sister, Ellen and Dick Collins of Kansas; a brother, Charles and Sandra Jackson of Athens; a sister, Faye McHone Wood of Decatur; a sister, Phyllis and Kenneth Hale of Decatur; a brother, Steve and Judy Jackson of Athens; a brother, Tony and Linda Jackson of Athens; a sister-in-law, Emma Lee Derrick of Englewood; sister-in-law, Linda Jackson; and several nieces and nephews that she loved. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Valley Road Baptist Church, with funeral services starting at 3:30 p.m. and burial immediately following the service at Valley Road Baptist Cemetery with the Rev. David Coffman officiating and her nephews serving as pallbearers. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notice/Sylvia-Ingram Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
