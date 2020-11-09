Inez Ballew, 85, of Etowah passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. She was a longtime member of Goodsprings Baptist Church. Inez was a beloved sister and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known for making the best pizzas and her sewing abilities. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lee Ballew; parents, Linis and Esther Bates; and one son, Robert J. Ballew. She is survived by one son, Keith Lee Ballew and wife, Kim; one daughter, Penny Young Tate; five grandchildren, Kallee Moses and husband, Brandon, Preston Greene, Jessica Wilcox and husband, Andrew, Austin Tate, and Miranda Tate; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Dr. David Lones officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. The family will assemble on Friday, Nov. 13, at Goodsprings Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
