Steven “Steve” James Wilson, 52, of Athens passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at his residence. Steve was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and a son of the late Ira James and Mary Lou White Wilson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Webb; and infant brother, Jerry Donald Wilson. Steve was a security guard at Flowers Bakery. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He will be greatly missed. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Lenore Wilcox Wilson of Athens; stepsons who were like his sons, Logan Taylor and wife, April, and Lucas Taylor; sisters, Cathy Key and Sandra Ariks; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services were at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Ziegler Funeral Home with Dr. Bob Kerr and speaker Greg Hutsell officiating. Interment was at 11 a.m. Thursday in Clear Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were John Kerr, Dan Ratliff, Chad Burk, Chris Ghorley, Larry Hope, Shane Williams, Bo Deakins and Wendell Cates. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the funeral home. If you were unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Steven “Steve” James Wilson.
