Joanne Price Burke, 83, of Athens died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Bryant, Ala. She was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a daughter of the late Claude “Buff” and Hazel Wattenbarger Price. Joanne had worked as a seamstress in the garment industry and also served as an associate at Walmart. She is survived by daughter, Rebecca Bell and husband, Darren, of Bryant, Ala.; two sons, Jerry Burns and wife, Anna, of Riceville, and Stephen Price and wife, Sherry, of Athens; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Oneida Robison of Athens, June Hicks and husband, Curtis, of Riceville, and Diane Burke of Athens; along with several nieces and nephews. At Joanne’s request, there will be no formal visitation or funeral service. You are encouraged to reach out to the family through the Ziegler Funeral Home website at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Joanne Price Burke.
