Barbara “Jane” Ray King, 77, of Sweetwater passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Estel and Neva Wood Moore; and husband, Lonnie C. King. Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Richard Martin (Sweetwater), and Jennifer and Bob Davies (Destin, Fla.); son, John “Jay” Ray (Orlando, Fla.); stepdaughter, Linda King Stansel (Ardmore, Ala.); grandchildren, Justin Settles, Ashley and Justin Jenkins, Cami Davies, Miranda Studdard, Willy Braden, Sarah and John Gordon, and Molly and Nathan Simbeck; great-grandchildren, Harper Jenkins, Mason Jenkins, Samuel Gordon, and Cooper Simbeck; sister, Lois and Jim Dyer (Madisonville); and special niece, Lesa and Tim Smith (Athens). The family will be having a graveside service on Friday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. at Sweetwater Memorial Park. Kyker Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements.
