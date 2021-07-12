Robin Spain Long, 59, of Athens went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Robin was born in Portsmouth, Va., and was a longtime resident of Athens. She was a daughter of the late Fred Thomas and Linda Odum Spain Jr., and was also proceeded in death by her brother, Harry E. Megill. As a long-time beautician, she currently owned Dudes and Dolls Haircare, and also worked at Cowlicks Salon and Boutique. She was a member and avid supporter of the Athens Elks Lodge 1927 and the VFW Post 5146. Robin enjoyed spending time with friends and family, cooking, and cheering on the Volunteers. She was very much loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. She was a member of Athens Lutheran Church. Robin is survived by her daughter, BayLee Spain Long of Hattiesburg, Miss.; sisters, Elaina Conn of Athens, and Kathy (Rex) Henry of Chattanooga; a brother; Howard (Jutta) Megill of Raeford, N.C.; aunt, Juanita Spain of Niles, Mich.; and uncle, J.E Odum of Athens. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Ziegler Funeral Home. A Celebration of Robin’s Life will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Don Coulter officiating. A graveside service will follow in Sullins Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Athens Lutheran Church, 710 Forrest Ave., Athens TN 37303. If you are unable to attend, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Robin Spain Long.
