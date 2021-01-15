Joyce Faye Pettit Willis, 77, a lifelong resident of Cleveland, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at a healthcare center in Chattanooga. She was a member of Benton Church of Christ. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard Pettit and Ollie Martha Mallory Pettit; five sisters; and six brothers. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Leonard Ray Willis; three children, Walter Ray Willis and wife, Elizabeth, of Cleveland, Martha “Sissy” Joyce Morrison of Cleveland, and Debra Ann Ratcliffe and husband, Jim, of Jacksonville, Ala.; three grandchildren, Nicole Keys of Calhoun, Ga., Dustin Morrison of Cleveland, and Melissa Agar and husband, Austin, of Cleveland; four great-grandchildren, Emily Keys, Brandon Agar, Aideyn Agar, and Axton Agar; and several nieces and nephews also survive. A celebration of her life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, in the chapel of Ralph Buckner Funeral Home with Minister Eric Bender officiating. Interment will follow in Union Grove Church of Christ Cemetery. A white dove release ceremony and the playing of bagpipes will conclude the service. Pallbearers include Jim Ratcliffe, Austin Agar, Scott Willis, Dawson Willis, Danny Willis, and Gary Pettit. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. You may watch the service via live stream on Ralph Buckner Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Send a message of condolence and view the Willis family guestbook at www.ralphbuckner.com Ralph Buckner Funeral Home of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.