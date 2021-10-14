Mary Alice Ingram Cagle, 81, of Sweetwater passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Cagle; parents, Arvil and Georgia Farris; sister, Betty Farris; brothers, Raymond “Sonny” Ingram and Jerry Ingram; and sons-in-law, Bennett Bryant and Jack D. Sober. Survivors include her children, Daniel and Renee Cagle, Janet Bryant, Melvin and Jennie Cagle, Sherry A. Sober, and Buddie Beavers; grandchildren, Eric Cagle, Kristal Hill, Denise Ratledge, Billy Bryant, Melvin Cagle Jr., Jason Cagle, Greg Carrillo, Robert Carrillo, Jeanette Brown, Marcus Navarro, Bradon Tindle, Lucas Tindle, Maryah Sober, and James L. Beavers; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 14, at Kyker Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. James Morgan officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m. on Friday in the Old Fashioned Baptist Church Cemetery in Niota. Kyker Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements.
