Brenda Ann McKeehan Duggan, 72, of Riceville passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at her residence. Brenda was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Johnny and Dela Mae Jordan McKeehan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Duggan; daughter, Camisa LaShawn “Sissy” Duggan; granddaughter, Elizabeth Underdown; sister, Betty Peel; and brothers, Carl and Bobby McKeehan. Brenda was a member of West End Baptist Church in Athens. She had worked as a CNA for over 20 years at Life Care of Athens. Brenda is survived by daughters, Kathy Johnson and husband, Mike, of Cleveland, Michelle Duggan of Troy, Ala., Melissa “Lisa” Underdown and husband, Tony, of Riceville, and Sherry Rogers and husband, Keith, of Ducktown; son, Tony Duggan and wife, Dean, of Benton; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Earlene McKeehan of Athens; special niece, Carol Stokes; special great-niece, Bella Swicegood; and many other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 21, from noon to 2 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Shane White officiating. Pallbearers will be Ted Underdown, Daniel Underdown, Jason Byrnes, Keith Jones, Mike Ables and Ricky McKeehan. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Brenda Ann McKeehan Duggan.
