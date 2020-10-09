Melissa Gail Holley Rose, 53, of Englewood, formerly of Baxter, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. She loved her family and friends dearly. She was preceded in death by her loving grandparents; brother, Patrick Garrett; her special step-mother, Patsy Jean Holley; special uncle, Grady Underwood. Her survivors include husband of 27 years, Jerry Lynn Rose; son, Alex Rose and fianceé, Taylor Anderson, of Sweetwater; daughters, Autumn Rose and friend, Bryant Genoe, Jacy and Casey Hawkins, of Englewood; father and step-mother, T.J. and Judy Holley, of Etowah; mother, Estelle Rose, of Tellico Plains; special aunt, Anita Underwood, of Baxter; many sisters and brothers and a host of nieces and nephews, whom she loved with all her heart. Special thanks to Hospice of Chattanooga and Erlanger Health System for the care they provided in the final days. Graveside service and interment will be 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Sunrise Cemetery, Englewood. Rev. Robby Nesbitt officiating. The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
