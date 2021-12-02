Judith Kay Duggan, 77, of Etowah went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Judy was a lifelong and dedicated member of North Etowah Baptist Church. She enjoyed coordinating and planning events for the Etowah High School Class of 1963. More than anything else, she loved spending time with her family. She had a big heart and will be missed by all her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hoyt and Katheryn Johnson; her first husband, Estel Liner; mother and father-in-law, Arthur and Ida Lou Duggan; and grandson, Joshua Andrew Duggan. She leaves behind husband of 55 years, Larry Duggan; children and spouses, Ron and Holly Duggan, Scott and Angela Duggan, and Candy and Mark Frerichs; grandchildren, Courtney Duggan, Denver Duggan, Matthew Duggan and wife, Paige, Andrew Duggan, Hannah Duggan, Kayla Rogers, Erica Kyle and husband, Brian, and Jake Rogers; great-grandchildren, Connor Kincannon, Lincoln and Jackson Kyle, and Emri Duggan; along with five step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Patsy Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Johnny Solsbee; sisters-in-law, Norma Wadsworth Hawkes and June Duggan; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Allan and Pam Duggan; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at North Etowah Baptist Church with the Rev. Clayton Dunsmore and Dr. Gerald Atkins officiating. Interment will follow the service in Green Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Etowah Baptist Church, General Fund, 231 Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, TN 37331; or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 4, Athens, TN 37371-0004. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
