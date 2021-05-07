Patricia “Nett” Louise
Elizabeth Bradley Lewis, 70, formerly of Niota, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, with the loving presence of her family around her in Greenwood, S.C. She was raised in and was a member of the Lanetown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Niota, and continued her life work through missionary ministry everywhere she lived. She was employed for over 20 years as a school bus driver and retired from that position in South Carolina, where she loved being around the children and helping them each day. She also worked at the Fuji film company there. She worked in various other capacities when her family lived in Massachusetts in early years, not only driving the school bus in Massachusetts, but also working for K&M Electronics as a machinist. She is heavenly reunited with her parents, Robert Harrison Bradley and Zella Mae Moore Bradley; husband, Marshall Lewis; son, James McCowan; daughter, Victoria Bradley; brother ,Jerry Bradley; and brother-in-law, James King. Survivors include her children, David Bradley, Dona Kenney, Vicki Lewis, Elisha (Gregory) Mack, Anthony Lewis, and Marcelina (Leroy) Jackson; sisters and brothers, Murriel (Myra) Bradley, Grace “Mae Bradley” Browder, Helen (John) Bailey, Olethia Bradley, and Gene (Wilma) Bradley; one uncle, Lewis Bradley of Athens, and one aunt, Cora Moore of Niota; 24 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Homegoing services will be Sunday, May 9, at 1 p.m. at Lane Chapel A.M.E. Church in Niota with the Rev. R.T. Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Lanetown Church Cemetery. In compliance with COVID-19, there will be a walkthrough visitation from noon until 1 p.m. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.