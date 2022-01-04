James Barry Wood of Cherryville, N.C., passed away at Testa Family Hospice House on Dec. 27, 2021. He was surrounded by his wife of 53 years, Barbara, and his daughter, Vanessa. He also leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Luther Starkey; his cousin, Terry MacDonald; his sister-in-law, Geraldine Tickle; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Patti Kellar; and his special childhood friends, Dennis and Linda Bordwine. He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Jean Wood; his in-laws, J.W. and Nina Kellar; and other family members, Kenny and Patricia Mashburn, Bill Tickle, and Brandon Starkey. Mr. Wood loved Etowah and its wonderful citizens. He was a graduate of Etowah High School and the University of Tennessee, where he was a transportation major. He enjoyed Tennessee football and basketball games. He also followed Duke University basketball. A visitation and burial will be held in Etowah. Condolences may be made at www.carpenterporter.com Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services of Cherryville, N.C. is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.