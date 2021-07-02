Alma Lee Wilson, 94, of Etowah went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. She was a native of Erwin. She loved the Lord and often talked about the eyelet white dress her mom made her to be baptized in the creek. She worked at Blue Ridge Pottery in Erwin, where she painted dishes by hand; where she took so much pride in her work. She loved sewing and loved the handmade pillows she often gave to family and friends. She was married to the love of her life for 64 years and they called him “Hob” Hobert Wilson, whom she was preceded in death by. She was also preceded in death by sisters and brothers-in-law, Verna Lou Dulaney and Sherm, Patty Edwards and Tommy Phillips, and Joe Wilson. She is survived by daughter, Debra Ann Wilson; sisters, Mary Ruth Lewis and Dale, and Charlotte McFall and Rick; brothers, Jim Correll, and Kenny and Gina Correll; special friend, Carl Hicks; special nieces, nephews and cousins; brother-in-law, Zade and Carolyn Wilson; and sister-in-law, Lorene Wilson. A graveside service will be held in Erwin at Evergreen Cemetery on Tuesday, July 6, at 12:30 p.m. with Layspeaker Richard Horton officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.