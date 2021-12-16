Maxine “Mackie” Stewart, 82, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. She enjoyed going shopping with her sisters. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Ogle and Tennie Martin; son, Mike Stewart; brother, James Martin; and sister, Joy Tilley. She is survived by her son, Dan “Danny” Stewart of Jacksonville, Fla.; sisters, Hilda Lawhorne of Etowah, and Judy Mangrum of Delano; several cousins, nephews and many friends; also special friend, Alexa Bryan of Etowah. Family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 16, at Serenity of Etowah Funeral Home in the State Room from 5 to 7 p.m. and will meet Friday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. for a graveside service and entombment at McMinn Memory Gardens with Pastor Kenny Waldrop officiating. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
