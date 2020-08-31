Allen Ott, 31, of Athens passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, David Allen Ott; grandmother, Joyce Overton; and grandfather, Ralph Ott. He is survived by his mother, Dawn Ott of Athens; two sisters, Heather Steinfeld of Richmond, Texas, and Tori Ott of Cleveland; one brother, Archie Bowers of Cleveland; two nieces, Emma and Summer; one nephew, Brayden; one aunt, Shannon Lucas; two uncles, Tod Lucas and Jesse Rose; and three cousins, Tiffany Lanning, Brittany Allen, and Fawntella Lucas. Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not! There will be a private family viewing, but no formal public services at this time. Share a memory of Allen and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
