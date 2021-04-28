Victor Lee Ulokovic, 66, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Vic was born on May 9, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Victor and Gloria Ulokovic. He was a resident of Athens for the last 22 years of his life. Vic enjoyed cooking on his grill, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends. Vic was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Gloria Ulokovic. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 21 years, Brenda Vance Ulokovic; his sister, Darlene Ulokovic; his children, Josh, Ryan, and Lydia; six grandchildren; his best friend, Roger King, and his children, Brian and Brad King; along with a host of extended family. There are no services planned at this time. Extend your condolences or make memorial contributions on Victor’s tribute wall at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.
