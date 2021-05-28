Fay DePriest Smithson, 93, of Knoxville, and formerly of Athens, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Deane Hill Place in Knoxville. She was a native of Lobelville and a longtime resident of Athens. She was a daughter of the late O.B. and Alice Patterson DePriest, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Stanton F. Smithson; brothers, James W. and John W. DePriest; great-grandson, Travin Nunley; and a sister-in-law, Ruby Jo O’Conner. She was a member of Athens Christian Church, and was associated with the Tennessee Department of Human Services as a social worker for 25 years until her retirement. She was interested in scrapbooking, family history, and Tennessee sports, especially Lady Vols basketball. She is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Sue and Vance Kinser of Knoxville, Lyn and Michael Nunley of Athens, and Jyl and Jerry Riehl and Kay and Michael Dodson of Knoxville; two sons, Joe (Debbie) Smithson of Alcoa, and Hal Smithson of Athens; four granddaughters, Joy Smithson, Ashley Hagerman, Catey Dodson, and Cristy Dodson; and six grandsons, Josh Smithson, Jake (Rhonda) Smithson, Daniel (Shannon) Kinser, Jason Nunley, Andrew Nunley, and Cameron Riehl. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Thomas Beckner officiating. Interment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family wishes to thank Athens Christian Church for the love and support of Fay. The family suggests memorials be made to Athens Christian Church, 802 Matlock Ave., Athens, TN 37303; or Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summitt Hill Dr., Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. If you are unable to attend this service or visitation, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Fay DePriest Smithson.
