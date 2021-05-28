Deonte Patrick Womac-Dyer, 25, passed away on May 21, 2021. Deonte was born to Christy Womac and Patrick Dyer in Cleveland on Aug. 7, 1995. He was a very social and free-spirited person who always enjoyed making people laugh. Deonte was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Alice McDermott-Butler; grandparents, Brenda Decker, Chris Womac, and Sherry Dyer; and his uncles, Andy Dyer and Joseph Dyer. Along with his parents, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his siblings, Tyisha Walker, Alaysia Dyer, Brent Roberts, Kristian Dyer, and Josiah Dyer; great-grandparents, Claude and Louise Womac; grandfather, Odell Parris; his aunt, Carmon Womac; uncle, Jeremiah King; his close cousins, Destiny Ferguson and Christian Hughes; along with a host of extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 29, at 1 pm at Companion Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29. A graveside service will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Etowah. Share a personal memory of Deonte or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
