Carl Henry Boruff, 89, of Athens passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his residence surrounded by family. A native of Knoxville and a resident of McMinn County since 1967, he was the son of the late Rufus Daniel and Nancy Southerland Boruff. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Fannie Rhea Boruff, whom he cherished for 68 years (Oct. 30, 2019); brothers, Elvin Boruff, Robert Boruff, Claude Boruff, and Rufus David (Junior) Boruff; and sisters, Lucille Henry, Bertha Emerson, and Leona Richesin. He was an active member of Woodward Avenue Church of God for 54 years, where he served as Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Carl was a faithful servant to his Lord and Savior measured by the life he lived in Christ. His life was full of helping others, a love for travel, and forever working in his yard. He was the owner of Quality Contractors Vinyl Siding, LLC. Prior to this, he was an integral member of Alfred’s IGA management team and was widely known and beloved in the community as “Uncle Carl.” Carl is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Patsy and Coy Sharp of Athens, and Sheila and Matthew Cook of Athens; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Dennis Boruff of Athens, and Gary and Christine Boruff of Newtown Square, Pa.; grandchildren, Angela Duggan of Athens, Michael Sharp of Jacksonville, Fla., Russell Sharp of Murfreesboro, David Boruff of Athens, Lauren Stansberry of Nashville, and Elizabeth Boruff of Newtown Square, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Matthew Duggan, Andrew Duggan, Hannah Duggan, Addison Sharp, Morgan Sharp, and Grace Sharp; and great-great grandchild, Emri Duggan. Funeral services will be held at Woodward Avenue Church of God on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Herschell Baker officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday before the service at the church. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. The interment will be held in McMinn Memory Gardens immediately following the service. For the safety of friends and family, COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including face masks, hand sanitizer, social distancing and seating eight feet apart. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Carl-Boruff Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
