Don E. Long, 59, of Chattanooga passed away on Thursday, Aug 12, 2021, at his residence. Don was a longtime resident of McMinn County. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Hardy Long Jr. Don worked for many years with the Athens Police Department and Athens Federal Community Bank. He was currently employed with Simply Bank in Chattanooga. Don is survived by his wife, Mitzi Hutsell Long of Chattanooga; daughter, BayLee Spain Long of Hattiesburg, Miss.; mother, Lupe Long of Ringgold, Ga.; stepsons, Logan Carroll and wife Meagan, and Patric Carroll and wife, Alicia; grandchildren, Lucy and Kate Carroll; brother, Sam Long and wife, Renee, of Ringgold, Ga.; mother-in-law, Connie Bohannon of Athens; and sister-in-law, Laura Bailey and husband, Shane, of Athens. Per Don’s wishes, there will be no formal services at this time. If you would like to reach out to the family, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Don E. Long.
