Daniel Denton, 55, of McDonald passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Tennova Hospital in Cleveland. Daniel and his wife, Julie, were administrators with Arms of Hope Children’s Home in Haiti since 2011. Daniel made his career working as a locomotive engineer for CSX Railroad in Etowah. He also worked in law enforcement for many years, including the Athens Police Department. He enjoyed riding his Springfield Indian motorcycle. Daniel was very passionate about his children and was known as daddy by many of the children in Haiti. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Julie Denton of McDonald; sons and daughter-in-law, Joshua Denton of Cleveland, Levi and Skylar Denton of McDonald, and Nick Denton of McDonald; daughters, Jessica Denton of Cleveland, Lexi Denton of McDonald, Larica Denton of McDonald, and Monica Maurice of McDonald; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Tony and Sondra Denton of Englewood, and Timmy and Sherri Denton of Englewood; one sister, Georgia Denton Martin of Athens; parents, Warren and Peggy Denton of Englewood; grandchild, Axton Denton of Cleveland; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. The family and friends will meet on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. at Walker Valley Community Church for funeral services with Pastor Kenneth Rodriguez, Chad Hamilton and Larry Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in Lee Cemetery McDonald. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church. In an effort to maintain safe and social distancing, visitation and funeral services will be conducted outdoors on the church grounds. Serenity Funeral Home of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.