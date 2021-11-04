Sandra Ann Sylvester
Hooper, 57, of Athens passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. Sandra was a native of Athens and a lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Claude and Ethel O’Dell Sylvester. She was also preceded in death by brother, David Sylvester. Sandra was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a former used car dealer and could spot a good deal a mile away. She enjoyed playing the piano, traveling anywhere there was water and taking pictures of anyone that smiled, even if just herself. More than anything, she loved being with her son. Survivors include son, Justin Hooper (Alli); stepsons, Travis Smith and Weston Smith; sisters, Wanda Bowers (Terry) and Caroline Bowers (Harley); brothers, Daryl Sylvester (Darlene) and Larry Sylvester (Jennifer); niece, Becky Martin (Greg); and special friend, Jeff Hooper. Funeral services were at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Lewis officiating. Interment was at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, in McMinn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers were Floyd Chrisman, Dustin Carter, Jeff Carter and Nick Sylvester. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the funeral home. If you were unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Sandra Ann Sylvester Hooper.
