David Leonard Bjork, 68, of Etowah, and formerly of Erie, Pa., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Bjork in 2012. He is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Joyce Moon Bjork of Etowah. They moved to Etowah in 2003. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Lois Bjork of Etowah; his sister, Wendy S. Havern of Girard, Pa.; three stepchildren, Jason (Leslie) Fugitt of Illinois, Heather Fugitt of Ohio, and Tiffanie (Kevin) Pike of Decatur; four step-grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. David was born in Meadville, Pa. on March 26, 1952 to Theodore and Lois Hahn Bjork. He graduated from McDowell High School, Class of 1970. He served four years in the U.S. Navy and then was employed as a computer operator at the former First National Bank of Pennsylvania for 19 years. He worked at PHB in Fairview, Pa. for three years. He then drove for Anderson Trucking Service of St. Cloud, Minn. for 20 years until his retirement. When in Erie, David had been a member of the former Grace Baptist Church and in Etowah, a member of North Etowah Baptist Church. He was currently attending Fairview Baptist Church in Athens. A graveside service was held at noon on Friday, Jan. 22, at McMinn Memory Gardens with Pastor Matt Herrell of Fairview Baptist Church officiating. A private family viewing was held at Bordwine Funeral Home. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
