Alta Mae Lowe, 69, of Athens, and a lifelong resident of McMinn County, departed this life on May 29, 2021, at her home. She was born on July 25, 1951, a daughter of the late Elbert and Mandy Lowe. She loved life and her family and dedicated her life to taking care of her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters and seven brothers. She leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Rhonda McCroskey Jack and April Christy Rohr and her husband, Luke; one sister, Dovie Kilgore of Georgia; one sister-in-law, Faye Lowe of Englewood; eight grandchildren, Adam and Megan Martin, Erik and Nicole Coleman, Corey Coleman, Jada McCroskey, Jeremy and Sinead Jack, Destiny and Graham Horner, Gage and Megan Foster, Tristan Moore and Erikah Moore; 18 great-grandchildren; the father of her daughters, Ronnie Jack; two special friends, Richard Peacock and Linda Carney; special aunt, Terry Grace; and numerous other extended family members and a host of other close friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A service celebrating her life is planned to follow the visitation time at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Ed Kilgore officiating. The family would like to say a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care of Alta and her family. Share a memory of Alta and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.