Mike Gentry, 71, of Madisonville passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at his home. Born on Nov. 29, 1949, to the late Marcus and Bonnie Gentry, Mike was an avid beef and hay farmer. He was a retired teacher, and retired member of the National Guard. He was an instructor at the McMinn County Beef College, and FFA advisor for many years. Mike started his farming career at a very young age on his fathers’ farm; then, in 1967, bought and started farming his own farm, Star View Farms. In 2009, he was named Conservation Farmer of the Year. He started his college career in Monroe County at Hiwassee College and, after graduating, went on to the University of Tennessee, where he graduated in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture. Mike then returned to school to receive his master’s degree in August of 1978. Mike started his teaching career at Calhoun High School and then, after the high school was closed, moved to McMinn County High School, where he taught Vo-Ag for 31 years, retiring in 2003. In May of 1991, Mike was presented with the State Teacher of the Year award for 1990 by the Tennessee Cattleman’s Association. Mike was preceded in death by his parents listed above. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Pat Gentry; sister, Patty Dockery, both of Madisonville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donnie and Elaine Bain of Englewood, Ronny and Cathy Bain of Athens, and Jimmy and Renee Bain of Etowah; nieces and nephews, Johnny and Sharon Rogers of Roxboro, N.C., Tammy Bain of Sevierville, Karl and Lisa Bain of Bayboro, N.C., Caycie (Bain) and James Layne of Englewood, Kara (Bain) and Richard Robinson, Jerreth and Marybeth Bain of Etowah, Chelsey (Bain) and Ben Ozborn, and Matthew Bain, all of Nashville; and great-nieces and nephews, Chase Wood of Englewood, Karleigh, Julia and John Ross Bain of Bayboro, N.C., Chandler Hood and Haven Robinson of Englewood, Taylor Robinson of Knoxville, and Landrie Bain of Etowah. The graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Tallent and the Rev. Gracie Clark officiating. The family would like to say a very special thank you to Alyssa Barr, Mike’s nurse who took care of him while at Sweetwater Hospital; and to Hospice of Chattanooga. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the United Methodist Church of Englewood flower fund. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.